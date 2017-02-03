Steve Duin: A transformative use of our fear and frustration

Megan Tragethon, executive director of the Refugee Care Collective, at the 2015 U.S. citizenship ceremony for Amina Idy, a former refugee from the Central African Republic. For Portlanders familiar with the trauma and "extreme vetting" that refugees have already endured, Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee resettlement is dark, petty and unnecessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.