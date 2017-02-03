Steve Duin: A transformative use of our fear and frustration
Megan Tragethon, executive director of the Refugee Care Collective, at the 2015 U.S. citizenship ceremony for Amina Idy, a former refugee from the Central African Republic. For Portlanders familiar with the trauma and "extreme vetting" that refugees have already endured, Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee resettlement is dark, petty and unnecessary.
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
