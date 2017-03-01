Republican lawmakers introduce bill t...

Republican lawmakers introduce bill to ban late-term abortions in Oregon

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

In what would be a major reversal of current state law, House Bill 3017 would prevent doctors in Oregon from performing an abortion if the fetus is more than 20 weeks old, or about half-way through a typical pregnancy. Nineteen states already ban abortion past 20 weeks.

Grants Pass, OR

