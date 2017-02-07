Proposed levy could affect Grants Pass Public Safety
Josephine County is proposing a levy that could go on the may ballot, and law enforcement in the City of Grants Pass are watching closely. Though the proposed levy still has to go through several steps before it can appear on May's ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC