Proposed levy could affect Grants Pas...

Proposed levy could affect Grants Pass Public Safety

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Josephine County is proposing a levy that could go on the may ballot, and law enforcement in the City of Grants Pass are watching closely. Though the proposed levy still has to go through several steps before it can appear on May's ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 1 Amandat 181
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Josephine County was issued at February 08 at 1:11AM PST

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC