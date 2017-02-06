Police searching for Grants Pass bank robber
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the Key Bank located at 1646 Williams Highway around 12:30 p.m. An employee of the bank told officers a man entered the bank, demanded money, then fled on foot with the cash. He was last seen running behind Rite Aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC