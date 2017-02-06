Police searching for Grants Pass bank...

Police searching for Grants Pass bank robber

Wednesday Feb 1

According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the Key Bank located at 1646 Williams Highway around 12:30 p.m. An employee of the bank told officers a man entered the bank, demanded money, then fled on foot with the cash. He was last seen running behind Rite Aid.

