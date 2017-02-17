Oregon Public Assistance Operations U...

Oregon Public Assistance Operations Update: Severe Winter Storm and Flooding

A tractor with a plow removes wooded debris from storm damage in December 2016. Photo courtesy of Oregon Office of Emergency Management Federal disaster assistance is available through FEMA's Public Assistance Grant Program to help Oregon recover from the Dec. 14-17, 2016 , severe winter storm and flooding.

