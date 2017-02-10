Meghan Markle's brother cleared of gu...

Meghan Markle's brother cleared of gun attack on partner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Relief for Meghan Markle as her brother is cleared of attacking his girlfriend with a gun during drunken row - because she has forgiven him Thomas Markle Jr, 50, was accused of attack his girlfriend during a drunken row at their Grants Pass, Oregon, home, by pressing a gun to her head But the charges are all now dropped with prosecutors telling DailyMail.com it was because they could not 'locate' the victim Meghan Markle 's half-brother has been cleared of charges alleging he held a gun to his girlfriend's head in a drunken rage. Two charges against Tom Markle Jr were dismissed after authorities in Oregon were 'unable to locate' his girlfriend Darlene Blount, DailyMail.com has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 1 Amandat 181
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC