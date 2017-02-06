Josephine County Sheriffa s Office facing cuts; Sheriff suggesting new levy
Josephine County, Ore.- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is facing a $2.1 Million dollar shortfall in the next budget year, which begins July 1, according to Sheriff Dave Daniel. Sheriff Daniel and Josephine County Commissioners discussed the shortfall Thursday.
