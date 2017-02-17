Grants Pass Public Safety Services moving to new location
The former Department of Human Services building which is just a block away from city hall is set to be the new facility for the 911 dispatch center, and public safety services. They are currently housed in the basement of the Josephine County Justice Building which Chief Bill Landis says is too small and lacks seismic stability.
