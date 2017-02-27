Former Grants Pass pastor arrested for sexual abuse
Police say a man sexually abused a teenage church member while he was a pastor at a now defunct church in Grants Pass. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they began an investigation on February 1, 2017 into reported sexual abuse of a juvenile girl by 51-year-old Michael Howard Lewis.
