Five on 5, Mike Whitfield, 2017 Veterans Standup
On Tonight's Five on 5, we are joined by Mike Whitfield for the 2017 Veterans Standup and Resource Fair, an event to help with their employment, health, legal and housing needs. The event is on Friday, February 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Pavillion Building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC