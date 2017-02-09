Five on 5, Mike Whitfield, 2017 Veterans Standup

On Tonight's Five on 5, we are joined by Mike Whitfield for the 2017 Veterans Standup and Resource Fair, an event to help with their employment, health, legal and housing needs. The event is on Friday, February 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Pavillion Building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass.

