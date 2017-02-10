Concerns over landslide-affected area

Concerns over landslide-affected area

Thursday Feb 9

Severe weather has some homeowners in Josephine County worried about another round of landslides. Several homes in a Grants Pass neighborhood - on the intersection of Poplar Street and Fruitdale Drive - were affected by landslides earlier this year, and now with another weather system passing through, they're extra cautious.

