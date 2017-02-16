Boys and Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley responds to arrest of employee
After the Teen Director of the Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club has been arrested for attempting to sexually contact a 16-year-old male, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley has issued a response. Police said 37-year-old James Robert Curry was arrested Monday after they learned of allegations made by a 16-year-old male.
