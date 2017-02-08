A.L. Savage became noted Southern Ore...

A.L. Savage became noted Southern Oregon educator, botanist

40 min ago

Graduating at the top of his class of 23 in 1896 at the Southern Oregon State Normal School in Ashland, Abraham Lincoln Savage would become over the next 54 years one of the most prominent citizens of Josephine County. The sixth of 13 children of parents who had migrated from Illinois to a small farm near Grants Pass, Savage walked three miles daily to school and was in the first high school graduating class in Grants Pass.

