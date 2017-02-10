100 pounds of pot sends man to jail

100 pounds of pot sends man to jail

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Police arrested a man Thursday on multiple drug charges, including marijuana manufacture in a home, after officers found more than 100 pounds of cannabis and a small amount of heroin inside a Talent residence. Police responded to the house in the 300 block of Arnos Street initially because of a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 1 Amandat 181
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC