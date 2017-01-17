You can get a pair of new wiper blades and help wipe out hunger for just peanuts - peanut butter that is. Kelly's Automotive Service in Grants Pass and Medford is giving away a free pair of wiper blades up to 35 dollars in value if you bring in at least 36 ounces of peanut, almond, soy, or sun butter.

