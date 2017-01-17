Wipe out hunger
You can get a pair of new wiper blades and help wipe out hunger for just peanuts - peanut butter that is. Kelly's Automotive Service in Grants Pass and Medford is giving away a free pair of wiper blades up to 35 dollars in value if you bring in at least 36 ounces of peanut, almond, soy, or sun butter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
