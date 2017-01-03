Widespread power outages in Josephine...

Widespread power outages in Josephine County

Power is out for an estimated 4,602 customers in Cave Junction, Selma, Kerby and some isolated areas west of Grants Pass. Due to the extent of the damage, crews cannot give an estimated time of restoration, but they say additional crews have been called in from as far away as Portland to assist.

