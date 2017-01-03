Vehicle crashes through power pole south of Grants Pass
Josephine County firefighters responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred around 4:20 a.m. on New Hope Road south of Grants Pass. Firefighters said this was the second time in less than a month the same power pole was hit by a vehicle.
