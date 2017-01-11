Traffic being held on I-5 north of Grants Pass
Heavy rain and snow has prompted officials to hold traffic on Interstate 5 between Hugo and Glendale, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|there is a child molester in your midst (May '09)
|Aug '16
|joe mamma dr
|8
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC