Teen suspected of stealing and crashing city-owned truck

Police are looking for a 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a Grants Pass Parks Department pickup-truck that was later found crashed along Highway 62. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Athenian Russell is suspected of stealing the keys to the truck Thursday morning while a Parks Department employee was distracted. Police said he drove the truck to Kellogg Street in Gold Hill where neighbors saw him unload tools from the truck at a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.