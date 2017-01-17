Snow damages Oregon wildlife center's...

Snow damages Oregon wildlife center's bird, skunk enclosures

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The News-Review

The Daily Courier reports that one of the bird enclosures at Wildlife Images collapsed completely during the wet weather last week. Dave Siddon, executive director of the rehabilitation and education center west of Grants Pass, says the destroyed aviary was built with help from an AmeriCorps team and will need to be rebuilt before spring, when rehabilitation season begins.

