Police: Woman accused in multiple car...

Police: Woman accused in multiple car thefts arrested in Grants Pass

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass, Ore.- A Josephine County woman accused of stealing a car was arrested on seven felony warrants Thursday night. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Grants Pass Fred Meyer Thursday night after receiving a tip that a vehicle stolen from Medford was in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 10 hr Amandat 181
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan 9 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC