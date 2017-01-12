Off duty cop catches shoplifter

Off duty cop catches shoplifter

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The News-Review

A 40-year-old man was cited Tuesday evening after an off duty Roseburg police officer observed the man putting several items into his backpack at Wal-Mart. At approximately 6:50 p.m., Kenneth Ewrin Tachell, 40, of Grants Pass, selected a number of items off the shelves of Wal-Mart and concealing them in his backpack, according to police.

