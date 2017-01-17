Meghan Markle's brother facing five y...

Meghan Markle's brother facing five years in prison

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's brother is facing FIVE YEARS in prison over charges he threatened his girlfriend with a gun during drunken altercation Thomas Markle Jr, 50, will appear in court in Josephine County, Oregon, next month over charges he threatened his girlfriend with a gun Prosecutors say they are not proceeding with charge he pointed gun at Blount's head but are bringing one felony and one misdemeanor charge Unlawful use of a weapon is a class C felony, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $125,000.

