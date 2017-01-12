'I am incredibly sorry for my actions': Meghan Markle's...

The half-brother of Prince Harry's actress girlfriend has apologised for an alcohol-fuelled incident in which he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend's head, according to reports. Thomas Markle Jr - whose half-sister Meghan has been dating the young Prince for several months - was arrested late on Thursday at the home he shares with his girlfriend of two months, Darlene Blount, in Grants Pass, Oregon.

