'I am incredibly sorry for my actions': Meghan Markle's...
The half-brother of Prince Harry's actress girlfriend has apologised for an alcohol-fuelled incident in which he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend's head, according to reports. Thomas Markle Jr - whose half-sister Meghan has been dating the young Prince for several months - was arrested late on Thursday at the home he shares with his girlfriend of two months, Darlene Blount, in Grants Pass, Oregon.
