House convenes, disagrees over commit...

House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Portland Tribune

In the year's first meeting of the Oregon House of Representatives Monday, members of both parties acknowledged the legislative session's imminent hurdles and called for communication across party lines, despite a disagreement over Oregon House rules regarding committee assignments. The 60 members of the house, including 14 new state representatives, took the oath of office Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin 14 hr Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts 14 hr Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
there is a child molester in your midst (May '09) Aug '16 joe mamma dr 8
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC