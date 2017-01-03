House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments
In the year's first meeting of the Oregon House of Representatives Monday, members of both parties acknowledged the legislative session's imminent hurdles and called for communication across party lines, despite a disagreement over Oregon House rules regarding committee assignments. The 60 members of the house, including 14 new state representatives, took the oath of office Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|14 hr
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|14 hr
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|there is a child molester in your midst (May '09)
|Aug '16
|joe mamma dr
|8
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC