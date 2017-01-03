Grants Pass gets new transit transfer...

Grants Pass gets new transit transfer center

Friday Jan 6

Josephine County is working to create a new transfer station. The county said the current bus station is too busy, and that puts riders at risk.

Grants Pass, OR

