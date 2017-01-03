Company to show off electric bus next...

Company to show off electric bus next week

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

From Tuesday through Friday, a 40-foot, 35-passenger ZEPS bus from Complete Coach Works will visit Ashland, Medford and Grants Pass, according to a press release from the company. The bus will tour local cities, offering residents a free ride, technology demonstration and an introduction to what clean renewable energy transit can offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Dec '16 babygirl 1
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
there is a child molester in your midst (May '09) Aug '16 joe mamma dr 8
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Josephine County was issued at January 08 at 2:11PM PST

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC