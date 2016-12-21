Two arrested for theft, eluding police in Grants Pass
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving into the Home Depot parking lot around 3:00 p.m. when he saw a man, later identified as Joshua Vinzant, run from the store with a handful of power tools. Officers said Vinzant then dove through an open window into a vehicle occupied by Kayla Snow.
