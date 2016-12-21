Three sent to hospital after utility vehicle crashes down 100-foot embankment

Three Trees Inc., employees were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after their side-by-side utility vehicle slid down a 100-foot embankment near Canyonville. At approximately 12:06 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash involving the employees and a Polaris Ranger UTV in the land adjacent to Interstate 5 near milepost 97. Emergency crews responded to the area and learned that the driver, Mark Harvey, 57, of Grants Pass, had been driving the vehicle down a fairly steep and narrow muddy road when he lost control.

