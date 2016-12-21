Three sent to hospital after utility vehicle crashes down 100-foot embankment
Three Trees Inc., employees were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after their side-by-side utility vehicle slid down a 100-foot embankment near Canyonville. At approximately 12:06 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash involving the employees and a Polaris Ranger UTV in the land adjacent to Interstate 5 near milepost 97. Emergency crews responded to the area and learned that the driver, Mark Harvey, 57, of Grants Pass, had been driving the vehicle down a fairly steep and narrow muddy road when he lost control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Dec 6
|babygirl
|1
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|there is a child molester in your midst (May '09)
|Aug '16
|joe mamma dr
|8
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC