Man accused of killing Grants Pass sentenced
The man accused of killing a Grants Pass couple in June has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison. Oregon State Police in Josephine County responded to the Jacksons' home on June 15, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Dec 6
|babygirl
|1
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|there is a child molester in your midst (May '09)
|Aug '16
|joe mamma dr
|8
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC