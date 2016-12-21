Grants Pass double homicide case ends with 2 life sentences
A homeless man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to killing a retired couple during a burglary north of Grants Pass. He entered the home of Jerry and Joann Jackson on June 15, 2015.
