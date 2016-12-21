Fugitive accused of slamming into police car
Grants Pass, Ore.- A fugitive stopped by Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is accused of trying to get out of the situation by slamming into an officer's cruiser. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the officer stopped James Valentine Siehien, 47, Monday night near the intersection of SE G Street and SE 8th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Dec 6
|babygirl
|1
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|there is a child molester in your midst (May '09)
|Aug '16
|joe mamma dr
|8
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC