Fugitive accused of slamming into police car

Grants Pass, Ore.- A fugitive stopped by Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is accused of trying to get out of the situation by slamming into an officer's cruiser. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the officer stopped James Valentine Siehien, 47, Monday night near the intersection of SE G Street and SE 8th Street.

