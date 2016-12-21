Displaced Josephine Co. children provided with bags of essentials
Oregon State Police troopers in Grants Pass took in 20 bags filled with blankets, toys and other essentials that will be given out to kids who are being removed from their homes. Troopers said Main started the project after she became a foster parent.
