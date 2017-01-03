Deputies seek suspects of Azalea shoo...

Deputies seek suspects of Azalea shooting

Thursday Dec 29

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on someone who shot at an Azalea homeowner on Dec. 21. Four people descended on the homeowner on his driveway on Quines Creek Road. They confronted him about a former sale of a car, then one of them shot him and missed.

