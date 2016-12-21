Burglary suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Burglary suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Burglary suspect Caleb Bradley was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 13 in Grants Pass, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. On December 9, police issued warning to the public to be on the lookout Bradley after he was accused stealing a vehicle and multiple firearms.

