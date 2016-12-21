Burglary suspect arrested in Grants Pass
Burglary suspect Caleb Bradley was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 13 in Grants Pass, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. On December 9, police issued warning to the public to be on the lookout Bradley after he was accused stealing a vehicle and multiple firearms.
