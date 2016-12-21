Air stagnation advisory issued for so...

Air stagnation advisory issued for south central Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Progress

The advisory includes Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Medford, Ashland, Altamont, Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, Gilchrist and Sprague River. Forecasters expect an inversion over these areas, conditions which include light winds and limited mixing in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Dec 6 babygirl 1
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
there is a child molester in your midst (May '09) Aug '16 joe mamma dr 8
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC