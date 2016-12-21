Black Friday shoppers out early in Roseburg

Early morning crowds have dwindled considerably for the stores who have the early openings the day after Thanksgiving for Christmas Holiday shoppers Many of the stores have gone to different strategies, holding sales on Thanksgiving evening or even staying open all night. That was the case at J.C. Penny's in Roseburg's Garden Valley Center, where weary-eyed clerks were able to handle the morning shoppers, without the huge crowds they've had in the past.

