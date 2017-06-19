Breezy Hill Self Storage Under Construction in Graniteville, SC
Construction is nearly complete on the new Breezy Hill Self Storage facility in Graniteville, S.C. Expected to open in mid-August, the property at 200 Bettis Academy Road will comprise 87,000 square feet of storage space in 550 units, half of which will be climate-controlled. It'll also contain 21 outdoor vehicle-parking spaces, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Mon
|TWalker
|2
|Andrea McCurry - Wakeboarder - Augusta CC
|Mon
|Augusta Wakeboarding
|5
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|HyperliteForce WC
|217
|Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Murder (Apr '12)
|Jun 14
|Blakely
|37
|Family Dollar: JOB DISCRIMINATION! Feminism is ...
|Jun 11
|Inbreds
|4
|What's up with all the scum bag gypsies and inb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 11
|Inbreds
|7
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC