Breezy Hill Self Storage Under Construction in Graniteville, SC

Construction is nearly complete on the new Breezy Hill Self Storage facility in Graniteville, S.C. Expected to open in mid-August, the property at 200 Bettis Academy Road will comprise 87,000 square feet of storage space in 550 units, half of which will be climate-controlled. It'll also contain 21 outdoor vehicle-parking spaces, according to the source.

