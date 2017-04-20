Mr. James E. Fann - Edgefield, SC

Mr. James E. Fann - Edgefield, SC

Graveside Services will be held Thursday May 18, 2017 at 10 A.M. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the Church.

