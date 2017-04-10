Trump's budget proposal cuts 'crucial' grant program used by rural Aiken County communities
April 17 --In the small town of Wagener , which recent census numbers say is home to a little more than 800 residents, the mayor describes its water system as being in dire condition. Mayor Mike Miller said the water system, in one year, experienced three breaks on one line that has cost thousands to repair.
