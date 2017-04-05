I write thrillers. My research showed me how easily terrorists can strike us.
My books have nothing on reality. Why haven't we taken basic steps to protect ourselves from these kinds of attacks? My books have nothing on reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|13 hr
|dontbuy
|1
|Carolina Auto Mall
|13 hr
|BadTrans
|2
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Apr 5
|Tardness
|98
|Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten...
|Mar 30
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 28
|Anastasia Coby
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mar 28
|Thank you
|84
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Mar 28
|Mia Longhorn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC