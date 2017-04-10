I write thrillers. My research showed...

I write thrillers. My research showed me how easily terrorists can strike us.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Lowell Sun

A gray SUV idled across the street from the chemical plant. Gas storage tanks, four stories tall, towered over the low-slung neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Graniteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall 13 hr dontbuy 1
Carolina Auto Mall 13 hr BadTrans 2
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) Apr 5 Tardness 98
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 28 Anastasia Coby 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Mar 28 Thank you 84
Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard! Mar 28 Mia Longhorn 4
See all Graniteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Graniteville Forum Now

Graniteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Graniteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
 

Graniteville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC