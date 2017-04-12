Crowd shouts - You Lie' at Joe Wilson...

Crowd shouts - You Lie' at Joe Wilson, who shouted at Obama

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Bluffton Today

The South Carolina representative who shouted "You Lie" at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress was on the receiving end of the same words in his district this week. U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson heard plenty of boos and chants of "You Lie" during a town hall Monday in Graniteville.

