Bloodhounds track hit & run suspects ...

Bloodhounds track hit & run suspects down

Tuesday Apr 18

Two people were arrested after reports of a hit and run that occurred at a Huddle House restaurant in Greenwood. According to the police report the two were in a stolen vehicle and they fled the scene on foot prior to the police arriving.

