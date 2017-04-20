Bloodhounds track hit & run suspects down
Two people were arrested after reports of a hit and run that occurred at a Huddle House restaurant in Greenwood. According to the police report the two were in a stolen vehicle and they fled the scene on foot prior to the police arriving.
