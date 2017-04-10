Attendees chant 'you lie' at U.S. Rep...

Attendees chant 'you lie' at U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson during Graniteville town hall

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson received some protests Monday like other Republican congressmen nationwide during town halls this year, getting drowned out at times with loud boos and receiving 30 seconds of "You Lie" chants. "I've also supported the local solicitor here, and the solicitor in Lexington all efforts to make sure that violence against women is fully enforced," Wilson said, prompting one of the loudest negative responses of the congressman's 40-minute question-and-answer session with voters in Aiken Technical College in Graniteville.

