At First Town Hall Since Trump Election, Rep. Joe Wilson Faces a Deafening, Angry Crowd
Interstate 20 cuts through Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson's district from the city of Columbia to the rural, wooded lands that he represents. In the early evening the blacktop pavement sucks a dusty heat from the sun that pervades your vehicle, making you feel like you're in a furnace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|Tardness
|101
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr 14
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr 14
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr 14
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|dontbuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC