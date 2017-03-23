Mr. Thomas "Reed" Scott - North Augusta, SC
A Memorial service for Mr. Thomas "Reed" Scott will be held 12 p.m Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Science Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Walter R. Scott officiating.
