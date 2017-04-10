Early morning house fire in Graniteville

Early morning house fire in Graniteville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: WMBF

The fire is located on the 700 block of Whaley Pond Rd. Aiken County Dispatch confirms that the fire is still ablaze, but is under control. There is no word on if traffic is affected at this time, however fire trucks are on scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Graniteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall Sun screwed buyer 1
Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16) Apr 5 Tardness 98
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 28 Anastasia Coby 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Mar 28 Thank you 84
Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard! Mar 28 Mia Longhorn 4
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Mar 28 Play Hard 135
See all Graniteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Graniteville Forum Now

Graniteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Graniteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Graniteville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC