Early morning house fire in Graniteville
The fire is located on the 700 block of Whaley Pond Rd. Aiken County Dispatch confirms that the fire is still ablaze, but is under control. There is no word on if traffic is affected at this time, however fire trucks are on scene.
Read more at WMBF.
