Security Federal Corporation Announce...

Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The increased dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2017. This is the one hundred fifth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank's conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership and the highest dividend paid in the Company's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Graniteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Broken criminal system Feb 4 Osbon 3
Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne... Feb 2 Patricia 3
South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr... Feb 2 Gloria 2
Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t... Jan 27 Beatrice Darren 5
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Jan 27 Aiken Newsfeed 4
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Jan 22 Osbon 197
See all Graniteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Graniteville Forum Now

Graniteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Graniteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Graniteville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC