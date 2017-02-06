Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend
The increased dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2017. This is the one hundred fifth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank's conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership and the highest dividend paid in the Company's history.
