More
The Aiken County Public School District said in a news release that 34-year-old Paul Quiller Jr. turned himself in to authorities Saturday and has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor. Quiller had been a girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School in Graniteville and had also worked in other school district capacities since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Bobby Atm...
|13 hr
|Yeah its true
|2
|Steps Toward a Cure Historic Marathon (The Long...
|Feb 11
|Patricia
|5
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|Scott E. Walker (lunatic Augusta firefighter) i...
|Feb 8
|Patricia
|3
|Aiken County Board of Education supports job di... (Jan '16)
|Feb 8
|Aiken Times
|5
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Sons For Christ
|132
|Honoring Black History Month: Rev. Franklyn Vic...
|Feb 7
|metro
|5
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC