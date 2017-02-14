More

The Aiken County Public School District said in a news release that 34-year-old Paul Quiller Jr. turned himself in to authorities Saturday and has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor. Quiller had been a girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School in Graniteville and had also worked in other school district capacities since 2013.

